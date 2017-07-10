When This Man Found A Sinkhole In His Driveway, He Discovered An Astonishing Secret Hidden Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Marks, a 37-year-old computer support worker from Luton, England, was reversing out of his house when he heard a crumbling sound under one of the wheels of his Vauxhall Zafira. He carried on reversing, and the car abruptly jolted. Then the wheel got stuck. At first he thought he’d driven onto a flowerbed, but then he saw the damage…

“This hole had just opened up in the front garden,” Marks told SWNS TV in October 2016. After safely moving his car, he turned off the engine and examined the newly opened crater of broken paving stones. What he saw made him nervous. “I was just terrified the whole house was going to vanish,” he told the BBC.

“I thought it might be a sinkhole,” he said, referring to a “cover-collapse” sinkhole which appears suddenly when the roof of a cave collapses. Indeed, sinkholes can span anything from a few feet to hundreds of yards in diameter. And the largest ones, as Marks certainly understood, can swallow entire buildings.

