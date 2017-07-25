ADVERTISEMENT

If you knew that you had just hours to live, that you and everyone else were about to be incinerated in an apocalyptic hail of fire and ash, what would you do? What would be your final act on Earth? Apparently, it’s all a matter of priorities.

Hypothetically speaking, death ought to bring a special clarity to our final moments, revealing what it’s truly important to us. In fact, with just minutes to spare, wouldn’t the priority be to grasp at the most important thing and hold on to the bitter end?

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, imminent death does not necessarily bring psychological clarity. People behave irrationally during disasters. They fall to pieces. And sometimes they grasp at inappropriate things. Then again, some people really do have different priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT