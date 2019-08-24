A WWI Spy’s Report Revealed New Clues About The Red Baron’s Mysterious Death

By Ken Macdonald
August 24, 2019
Image: Nicola Perscheid/ullstein bild via Getty Images

It’s April 21, 1918 and pilots are fighting air battles over the trenches of the First World War’s Western Front. Among them is the “ace of aces” Manfred von Richthofen in his distinctive triplane which is painted a vivid red. Now the Red Baron, as he’s known, has 80 kills to his name. But his low-flying plane seems to be out of control. And crucially, he’s heading for a crash landing.

Image: via University of Kansas Medical Center

Somewhat miraculously though, the plane’s landing in northern France is bumpy, but it stays in one piece. Sadly, the same can’t be said for von Richthofen. Now there was a reason why his plane had been “wobbly and irregular” as eyewitness, Australian officer Donald Fraser, reported. For the Red Baron was mortally wounded while inside the plane. And Fraser, one of the first to reach the crash site, attested to that in his official report.

Image: The Australian War Memorial

So von Richthofen’s Fokker Triplane had landed in a section of the frontline held by the 11th Australian Infantry Brigade. And the crash site was about 200 yards from a wood, by the side of a highway. As Fraser explained, the airman “…was quite dead, and was considerably cut about his face and was apparently shot through the chest and body.”

