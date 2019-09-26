When Soldiers In Vietnam Found An Old Toilet, They Transformed It Into An Insane Weapon Of War

In the skies above Vietnam in October 1965, something rather unusual is happening. A strange object plummets to Earth, but this isn’t a UFO or a meteor hurtling to the ground. Rather, this flying object is all too familiar. Made of smooth, white porcelain and slightly oval in shape, it is, in fact, a toilet. Yes, you read that right. A toilet. And the reason it’s there is more sinister than you might think.