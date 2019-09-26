When Soldiers In Vietnam Found An Old Toilet, They Transformed It Into An Insane Weapon Of War

In the skies above Vietnam in October 1965, something rather unusual is happening. A strange object plummets to Earth, but this isn’t a UFO or a meteor hurtling to the ground. Rather, this flying object is all too familiar. Made of smooth, white porcelain and slightly oval in shape, it is, in fact, a toilet. Yes, you read that right. A toilet. And the reason it’s there is more sinister than you might think.
So, where did the toilet come from? Originally, it formed part, presumably, of the bathroom facilities on an American aircraft carrier. Found damaged and ready for the trash pile on board the U.S.S. Midway, the discarded porcelain was snapped up for a peculiar scheme. And it was a plan that involved several departments on the ship.