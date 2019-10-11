The Second World War had united the communist Soviet Union and the Western powers, Britain and the U.S., in their fight against Hitler’s Nazis. But when the war came to an end, the tensions between East and West resulted in the Cold War. Fortunately for all of us, this never turned into World War III, although bitter battles were fought in Korea and Vietnam. But which side would have been best prepared for an all-out conflict?
The Differences Between The U.S. And U.S.S.R. Cold War Armies You Never Learned In History Class
In the early stages of the Cold War, the air forces of the two superpowers, Russia and America, were more or less matched. But the U.S. and the U.K. too had superiority in their air defense and early warning systems. However as the years rolled by, the Soviets greatly improved their own aerial capabilities. Nevertheless, ultimately, the technical superiority of U.S. air resources left the Russians behind.