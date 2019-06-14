Four Soviet Sailors Had Been Adrift For 49 Days When A U.S. Warship Locked Onto Their Position

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s March 1960 and the American aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge is sailing in the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. This is a routine cruise, a journey from the Japanese port of Yokosuka back to the States. But three days after leaving Japan, what the ship’s lookouts now spot in the empty ocean wastes is far from routine. It’s a Russian military barge, in just about the last place you’d expect to see it.

Naturally enough, the American sailors feel obliged to rescue their four fellow mariners aboard the barge, who are clearly in trouble. But it’s the height of the Cold War, the prolonged period of intense hostility that marked Soviet-U.S. relations in this era. So the Russians aren’t so sure they want to be rescued. Perhaps the Americans could just give them some provisions instead…

ADVERTISEMENT

And these four Soviet servicemen – they’re actually construction workers rather than sailors – certainly are in trouble. In fact, they’ve had almost 50 days of nothing but trouble. That’s how long their barge, a motorized transport vessel, has been drifting across the Pacific without power. Ocean winds and currents have then driven them around 1,000 miles since the start of their grueling ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT