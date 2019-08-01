A Guy Told Of How He Testified Against His Adoptive Father – The Man Who Murdered His Parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout history, certain people have had to face down some terrifying incidents. From wars to natural disasters, these events can leave a permanent mark on the individual in the years that follow. Ramiro Osorio Cristales can definitely relate to that, as he shared details of his own ordeal inside a courtroom in 2018.

During Osorio’s younger years he lived in Dos Erres, a village located in Guatemala. He grew up alongside his six brothers and sisters, staying in a house with their parents. But in December 1982 his life changed forever after he and his family received a loud knock at their front door.

At that point in time, a civil war in Guatemala had been raging for over two decades, with a number of rebel factions opposing the country’s government. On that note, the rebels attacked one of the army’s convoys in the fall of 1982, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 troops. Consequently, something absolutely horrific then took place.

