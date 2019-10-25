After Leading The Attack On Pearl Harbor, This Japanese Airman Knew He Had To Get To America

The Japanese airman makes his final preparations. He boards the cockpit of his aircraft, acutely aware of the responsibility that has been placed upon his shoulders. As his plane lifts off the aircraft carrier, followed by hundreds of his compatriots, the course of world history is about to be changed forever.
Commander Mitsuo Fuchida flew on towards Hawaii. His mission: to lead the first attack wave on the U.S. Pacific Fleet berthed in Pearl Harbor. But never could the slightly built 37-year-old have imagined that the course of his life would one day take him back to the very country that he was about to strike with such brutal force.