As 1939 ended, France awaited an inevitable attack from Nazi Germany. To meet the offensive that was sure to come, it had prepared a line of defenses that it had confidence in as a means of stopping an invasion. And today, what remains of the Maginot Line can still be visited in eastern France.
Inside The Network Of Eerie Abandoned Bunkers Hidden Beneath The French Countryside
Costing several billion French francs – an enormous amount for the day – the Maginot Line took 11 years to build. The outcome of that effort was about 800 miles of fortifications. Once bristling with machine guns and artillery pieces, now the Line is barely recognizable as anything to do with war, blending into the French countryside.