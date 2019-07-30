These Poignant Photographs Cast A Powerful New Light On Gettysburg’s Forgotten Past

ADVERTISEMENT

On a ridge of land outside the Pennsylvania town of Gettysburg, two groups of soldiers lock eyes across the terrain. For years, they have been on opposing sides of a bloody war – and now they face each other once and for all. But what happens next is something that you won’t find in any history book.

Beginning on July 1, 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg pitted America’s Union army against the Confederate forces of the South. And over the course of three days, around 150,000 soldiers fought to gain the upper hand in a bloody civil war. Eventually, some 8,000 men lay dead on the battlefield, while thousands more barely escaped with their lives.

Today, the Battle of Gettysburg is remembered as the biggest conflict of the country’s civil war – as well as the most deadly to ever take place on U.S. soil. However, it was also responsible for turning the tide of the war. And when the Union forces finally claimed victory over the Confederate army, it was an echo of things to come.

