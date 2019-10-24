Four Ex-Soldiers Revealed Exactly What It Was Like To Serve In Iraq’s Most Dangerous District

For 15 months the men of 2nd Platoon, A Company, 2nd Battalion of the 12th Infantry Regiment have been in the streets of “the swamp.” This is what some call al-Dora, one of Baghdad’s most dangerous suburbs. It’s a dusty evening in 2007, and the soldiers are the only people out on the street. Once a nice place to live, by now this area on the edge of Iraq’s capital has been torn to pieces by conflict.