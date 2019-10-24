Four Ex-Soldiers Revealed Exactly What It Was Like To Serve In Iraq’s Most Dangerous District

For 15 months the men of 2nd Platoon, A Company, 2nd Battalion of the 12th Infantry Regiment have been in the streets of “the swamp.” This is what some call al-Dora, one of Baghdad’s most dangerous suburbs. It’s a dusty evening in 2007, and the soldiers are the only people out on the street. Once a nice place to live, by now this area on the edge of Iraq’s capital has been torn to pieces by conflict.
The soldiers are part of “The Surge”, America’s big push to end the war in Iraq. And now insurgents sneak into what was once a lovely suburb and try to kill the men of the 2-12 Infantry. Its very location on the edge of the capital, which had once made it such a great place to raise a family, has left it vulnerable to Al-Qaeda fighters fleeing towards Baghdad from American military action elsewhere in Iraq.