Two Native Americans, recruited during the Vietnam War for their exceptional tracking skills, are involved in an extraordinary training exercise. One has the traditional long locks of First Nation people, the other has a standard G.I.’s buzz cut. “Enemies” creep up on the two men who are separately bivouacked for the night. The long-haired recruit disappears before the men sent to “kill” him arrive. The Native American with the buzz cut is captured stone cold.
The Truth Behind Native Americans’ Long Hair, And Why It Led To An Odd Experiment In The Vietnam War
So what was this bizarre experiment all about? Researchers mounted the experiment described to test the validity of a seemingly bizarre claim. It had all started after the Native Americans with their special tracking skills were recruited. Shortly after joining the army, they lost that phenomenal sixth sense that apparently underpinned their particular skills. What was going wrong?