This Is The U.S. Navy’s Most Decorated Ship – And There’s A Good Reason Why You’ve Never Heard Of It

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 1968 the United States Navy ordered the construction of a special type of submarine. Then just under five years later, the vessel finally saw its launch. But little did people at the time know that this craft would go on to make U.S. naval history.

The USS Parche (SSN-683), as the vessel was christened, was launched in January 1973. Yet it wasn’t until over 18 months later that it actually entered into active service for the U.S. Navy. But from that point on, the ship would prove to be an invaluable addition to the American fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across over three whole decades of service, the USS Parche was involved in numerous naval operations. And despite the fact that it supposedly never fired its weapons, the vessel proved itself essential to protecting American interests. And it even managed to remain functional well past the days of the Cold War.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT