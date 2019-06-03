The World’s Most Dangerous Ship Set Sail In 1628, And It Wasn’t Seen Again For Over 300 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

When King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden ordered the building of a new navy ship, its designers ensured it would be the most deadly in the world. Equipped with specially-built bronze cannons, the vessel’s shot would be almost as fast as sound. As a result, it would be a demonstration of the country’s military might.

The ship would become known as the Vasa, and on the day of its launch in 1628 crowds of people turned out in Stockholm to see it. Presumably, they hoped to catch a glimpse of their country’s prize military machine. However, in a tragic turn of events, spectators would witness a lot more than they’d bargained for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes into its maiden voyage, though, the Vasa disappeared without a trace. Consequently, a stunned crowd looked on in horror as what had been intended as the most powerful ship on the planet succumbed to the most shocking of circumstance. But little did onlookers know that the ship would remain on the seabed for more than 300 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT