Experts Scouring An Irish Lake With Sonar Discovered The Lost Wreck Of A WWII Seaplane

Scientists are searching the bottom of Lower Lough Erne, a lake in Northern Ireland. A year earlier, another group of researchers had scanned the lake’s bed as part of a waterways mapping project. They had spotted an unidentified object, so now others are back in 2019 to try and solve this baffling puzzle. To their astonishment, they realize their sonar is showing the wreck of a World War Two plane. How did that get there?
The aircraft in question is a Catalina, an American seaplane which could take off and land on water. Squadrons of these planes were used during World War Two to combat German U-boats, which were causing havoc in the Atlantic, targeting merchant and navy vessels. Some of these seaplanes flew from a base called RAF (Royal Air Force) Castle Archdale.