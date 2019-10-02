Experts Scouring An Irish Lake With Sonar Discovered The Lost Wreck Of A WWII Seaplane

Scientists are searching the bottom of Lower Lough Erne, a lake in Northern Ireland. A year earlier, another group of researchers had scanned the lake’s bed as part of a waterways mapping project. They had spotted an unidentified object, so now others are back in 2019 to try and solve this baffling puzzle. To their astonishment, they realize their sonar is showing the wreck of a World War Two plane. How did that get there?