The Truth Behind Why WWII Helmets Had Different Designs – And Which Was The Best For Combat

It’s June 6, 1944, and Canadian soldiers are disembarking under fire onto Juno Beach on D-Day. They’re in the first wave of troops tasked with seizing this French seashore from the Nazis. German opposition is stiff. But one thing that surely reassures the men is the Mark III steel helmets they’re wearing, the latest in British-made protective headgear. They won’t necessarily stop a direct hit, but they can certainly deflect the lethal shrapnel flying around.

British Medical Research Council scientists had developed the Mark III helmet in 1941 – although it was D-Day before it was ever used. Prior to that, the standard British-issue helmet had been the Brodie. With its distinctive rim, the Brodie had been in use since WWI by the British, Americans and others.

The Americans had used the Brodie helmet during the First World War and through to the 1920s and 1930s. But by the time the U.S. had joined the Second World War, it had been superseded by the M1 helmet. This helmet saw service from 1941 and into the Korean and Vietnam wars and beyond. It was retired in 1985.

