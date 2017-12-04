This Mother Was Found Dead Outside A Parking Garage, Then CCTV Revealed She’d Met Someone There

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s late on a September 2017 night, and police in Dallas, Texas, arrive at a parking lot to find a woman dead on the ground. But did she jump or was she pushed? When they review CCTV footage, they realize that she shared her last moments with a mystery man.

Taylor Gruwell-Miller was born in Muncie, Indiana, on November 22, 1990. While everyone else was celebrating Thanksgiving, Taylor’s mom Angela was in the hospital welcoming her baby girl. As Taylor grew older, her parents separated, but she still had a large extended family, including many brothers and sisters.

In time, Taylor met John Miller, and the pair decided to get married. When she fell pregnant with their first child, Taylor was thrilled to become a mom, spending her spare time reading books about parenting in order to prepare. And two years after her daughter Emory was born, she fell pregnant again.

