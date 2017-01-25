It’s hard to think of a sporting star who has made more of an impact than Muhammad Ali. He’s an icon of the 20th century, a legend of rarely seen caliber. But interestingly, one of his biggest victories didn’t occur in the ring. And there’s a good chance that you’ve never even heard of it.
In November 1990, just before the start of the first Gulf War, Ali was part of a delegation that headed to Baghdad in Iraq. And rather than trading blows, he actually managed to pull off something truly astounding. This was, moreover, despite the disapproval of the U.S. government.
Six years into his battle with Parkinson’s disease, Ali travelled halfway across the world to negotiate the release of 15 hostages held in Iraq. It’s a remarkable chapter in the story of a great man, and it’s one that’s filled with twists and turns that wouldn’t be out of place in a Hollywood blockbuster.
The 20 Weirdest Conspiracy Theories In The History Of Hollywood Award Ceremonies
When Prison Guards Discovered This Secret Tunnel, They Knew A Notorious Kingpin Had Taken Flight
After Rescuers Took In This Broken Mama Dog, She Led Them On A Desperate Search To Find Her Babies
Scientists Say This Young Woman Has The Most Beautiful Face In The World
After This Guy Rescued An Abandoned Dog, He Realized That She Definitely Wasn’t Alone
After Trolls Called Her Fat In High School, Dad Said He’d Pay For Her Plastic Surgery
20 Before-And-After Photos Of U.S. Presidents That Show What Holding Office Does To You
When Rescuers Found This Abandoned Dog, They Were Horrified By His Appalling Condition
20 Genius Hairdo Hacks That Make Even Lazy Girls’ Locks Look Good
When This Locksmith Cracked Opened An Old Safe, It Revealed Some Extraordinary Treasure
This Morbidly Obese Man Trolled Bodybuilders Online – Until One Day They Turned The Tables On Him
20 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Homeless Before They Found Fame