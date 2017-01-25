ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to think of a sporting star who has made more of an impact than Muhammad Ali. He’s an icon of the 20th century, a legend of rarely seen caliber. But interestingly, one of his biggest victories didn’t occur in the ring. And there’s a good chance that you’ve never even heard of it.

In November 1990, just before the start of the first Gulf War, Ali was part of a delegation that headed to Baghdad in Iraq. And rather than trading blows, he actually managed to pull off something truly astounding. This was, moreover, despite the disapproval of the U.S. government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six years into his battle with Parkinson’s disease, Ali travelled halfway across the world to negotiate the release of 15 hostages held in Iraq. It’s a remarkable chapter in the story of a great man, and it’s one that’s filled with twists and turns that wouldn’t be out of place in a Hollywood blockbuster.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT