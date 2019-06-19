It’s Been 140 Years Since This Catholic Nun Died, But Her Body Is Said To Be Mysteriously Unchanged

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1909, and it’s been 30 years since the death of Bernadette Soubirous – a simple but pious girl from a small town in France. Doctors are preparing to perform the first exhumation of her body. And in normal circumstances, they may expect to find some degree of natural decomposition. However, Bernadette was no ordinary person.

As a teenager in Lourdes, Bernadette became notorious for apparently experiencing visions of the Virgin Mary. Wanting to escape the attention, however, she lived out the rest of her days humbly at a Catholic convent in Nevers, France. But Bernadette’s life was blighted by ill health. And as a result, she passed away at the young age of 35 after a long battle with tuberculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when experts came to dig up Bernadette’s body in 1909, they were searching for evidence that might explain the supposed divine encounters that had brought her fame as a young woman. And as they carefully lifted the stone off her tomb and cracked open her coffin, they were met by an eerie sight. You see, three decades after Bernadette’s death, her body remained mysteriously intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT