74 Years After Flight 19 Mysteriously Disappeared, The Truth Is Out About The Bermuda Triangle

It is December 1945 and a squadron of five bombers is conducting a routine flight over the Atlantic Ocean. As such, the mission seems to involve minimal risk, yet somehow the pilots become disorientated. Their radio exchanges then become heated and confused – and then they drop off altogether.

Known as Flight 19, the squadron consisted of five Grumman TBM-type Avenger torpedo bombers. Apparently, their flight that day was an unremarkable training exercise. Departing from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale in Florida, the squadron was supposed to follow a 354-mile circular flight path, heading east and north before arcing back to base.

However, something went wrong. And according to one author, Allan W. Eckert, who wrote a chilling account of the incident in American Legion magazine in 1962, whatever happened, the flight leader appeared to be seriously spooked. According to Eckhert’s account, he said, “… Nothing seems right. We don’t know where we are, the water is green, no white…”

