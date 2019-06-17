Canadian Troops Patrolling The Arctic Were Haunted By A Mysterious Noise From The Ocean Depths

By Tiernan Cannon
June 17, 2019
Back in 2016 strange reports began to emerge from the small Arctic settlement of Igloolik in Canada’s northern region. Here some hunters had claimed that a curious noise was driving animals away from the vicinity. Described as sounding like a beep or a ping, the enigmatic din left those who heard it baffled.

According to at least one account, it seemed as if the sound was actually rising from the sea. Yet there was no more specific information about its true source to be had, apparently. So the authorities ultimately made the decision to involve the military in the hope of solving the mystery.

A military aircraft flew to the skies above the region in search of some solid answers. Using the high-tech gadgets and gizmos on board, the plane’s operators attempted to identify any possible origins for the sound. Yet upon the completion of their flyover, they still could not reach any conclusion.

