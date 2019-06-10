This Is The Mysterious Bridge Where Dogs Go To Commit Suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the world, there are numerous historical structures that continue to fascinate the public. Indeed, from castles to old estates, people are still drawn to these areas today for a variety of different reasons, some of them rather grisly. In Scotland, one such location provokes fascination for reasons as mysterious as they are disturbing, whether you’re a pet-lover or not.

The location in question is known as Overtoun House, West Dunbartonshire. Located close to the town of Dumbarton, the house was constructed over a three-year period in the early 1860s. In the mansion’s grounds lies a bridge that has since spelled doom for many a poor mutt.

Once complete, a man named James White moved into the mansion with his family, who made it their home for the next few decades. It passed to his son John in 1891, before he in turn died some 17 years later, leaving his widow behind. In the opinion of several local denizens, the house has since been haunted by John’s grief-stricken wife, referred to as the “White Lady of Overtoun.”

