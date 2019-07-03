Experts May Have Solved One Of The Most Perplexing Mysteries Surrounding The Easter Island Statues

ADVERTISEMENT

On average, an Easter Island statue stands 13 feet tall and weighs a whopping 13.8 tons. For all of their size and presence, though, no one knows much about these figures and why they came to be. But researchers may now have an answer to at least one enduring enigma – why are they situated where they still stand today?

Indeed, experts have long strived to understand these incredible carvings. For years they have come up with theories to explain everything from the look of the statues to how their creators must have transported them. Impressively, hundreds of years later, credible explanations have been devised for many of these questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the mystery of why, exactly, the Easter Island community placed their statues where they did still remained. So, a team of six researchers from educational institutions across the U.S. put their heads together. They analyzed the landscape of the surrounding area and came to realize how the long-lost civilization might have selected the precise sites for their imposing carvings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT