74 Years After Glenn Miller Mysteriously Vanished, Experts Think His Plane May Have Been Discovered

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s December 15, 1944, and a light plane takes off from RAF Twinwood Farm in Bedfordshire, England. Aboard are Glenn Miller, big band maestro and one of America’s best-known musicians, the pilot and one other passenger. The star is flying to liberated France to arrange a gig for the troops. But he will never reach France, nor play another concert.

Miller’s plane was never found and that’s a puzzle that’s resonated through the decades right up until the present. And it has generated various theories ranging from the outlandish to the plausible. We’ll come back to the details of this macabre mystery. But first let’s find out more about Miller, a musician who was a legend in his own lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alton Glen Miller was born on the first day of March, 1904 in Clarinda, Iowa. He was the second of four children, three boys and a girl. For some reason, Miller added an extra “n” to make “Glenn” later in life. His father Lewis Elmer Miller had married Glenn’s mother, Mattie Lou Cavender in 1898.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT