When A Guy Finally Opened This Locked Box, He Discovered The Keys To Another Mystery

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 14, 2018, an imgur user with the handle “mycoffeeartjourney” posted a photo of a box next to a banana. The banana was just there for scale, of course, but the box itself was an enticing proposition. So too was the post’s title: “I found a locked safe box in a council chuck out.” And just like that, an epic journey of discovery seemingly began.

The unofficial rule of posting about locked boxes or safes on imgur is that they must eventually be opened. And if the original poster (or O.P., in imgur-speak) fails to abide by this rule, they risk provoking the ire of other users. It’s not surprising, then, that mycoffeeartjourney’s first line of description read, “I’m going to try and open [the box].”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, it seems that the uploader’s first thought had been to attempt to live-stream their box-opening efforts. Unfortunately, however, the technical capabilities required to do this are apparently not part of imgur’s tech. The updates were therefore not forthcoming. “Okay, I’ll do this offline and post when I’ve finished,” the O.P. later promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT