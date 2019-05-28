The Mary Celeste’s Crew Vanished In 1872 – And The Ghost Ship’s Fate Remains A Mystery To This Day

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s December 1872 and Captain David Morehouse and his crew are sailing through the Atlantic Ocean, past the Azores. But somewhere between these islands and the Portuguese coast, the sailors stumble across something incredibly bizarre. In the distance, a mysterious vessel suddenly appears before their own ship, the Dei Gratia.

As this curious boat drifts closer, the crew of the Dei Gratia notice that all isn’t as it should be. Although the vessel appears to be in working order, she is moving across the water in a strange way. Moreover, her decks are deserted – and no crew members appear to answer their calls.

Concerned, Captain Morehouse sends two crew members to investigate – and they soon report back with troubling news. Apparently, the vessel is the Mary Celeste and her crew are nowhere to be seen. But how did these people simply disappear in the middle of the ocean? Even today, nobody can answer this question for sure.

