In 1962 A U.S. Military Plane Was Flying Over The Pacific When It Suddenly Vanished Into Thin Air

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 15, 1962, Guam International Flight Service Station attempted to make radio contact with an outbound aircraft that had left several hours ago. The operator received no response. The plane in question was carrying troops to Vietnam. What could have happened to it?

The US military had chartered a plane from the Flying Tiger Line to transport Army Rangers and Vietnamese soldiers to Saigon. It would be a long flight with several stops to refuel. It was during the leg between Guam and the Philippines that contact with the aircraft was lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the plane disappeared it triggered what was at that point the largest search and rescue operation in history. Theories abounded about exactly what could have happened. There was a thorough investigation, but many questions remain over Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 and its passengers and crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT