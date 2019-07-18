Nike Sneakers Kept Washing Up On Beaches Around The World, But The Mystery Has Finally Been Solved

ADVERTISEMENT

When Gui Ribeiro first noticed that Nike sneakers kept washing up on a remote island in 2018, he had no idea it was the start of a strange phenomenon. That’s because similar shoes would soon start turning up halfway across the globe. But, a year after the first piece of footwear was found, a theory to explain the mystery was put forward.

The Azores is a group of volcanic islands in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean. A self-governing region of Portugal, they lie around 1,021 miles to the west of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. And with another 1,196 miles between the archipelago and Newfoundland in Canada, it’s fair to say that they’re are pretty isolated.

Life on the islands of the Azores is pretty sedate. The main industries include livestock, fishing, dairy farming and agriculture. So it’s safe to say that the archipelago is a pretty sleepy place where nothing of any real note usually occurs. However, it was here, in September 2018, that a strange phenomenon was first noticed.

