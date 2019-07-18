Nike Sneakers Kept Washing Up On Beaches Around The World, But The Mystery Has Finally Been Solved

ADVERTISEMENT

When Gui Ribeiro first noticed that Nike sneakers kept washing up on Flores Island in the Azores in 2018, he had no idea that it was the start of a strange phenomenon. That’s because similar shoes would soon start turning up halfway across the globe. But, a year after the first piece of footwear was found, a theory to explain the mystery was put forward.

The Azores are a group of nine volcanic islands in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean. An autonomous region of Portugal, they lie just over 1,000 miles to the west of the Portuguese capital Lisbon. And with nearly 1,200 miles between the archipelago and Newfoundland in Canada, it’s fair to say that the Azores are pretty secluded.

For its part, life on the Azores is pretty simple. The main industries on the islands include livestock, fishing, dairy farming and agriculture. So it’s safe to say that the archipelago is a pretty sleepy place in general. However, it was here in September 2018 that a strange phenomenon was first noticed.

