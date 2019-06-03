In 1947 An Airplane Disappeared Over The Andes – But Before It Vanished It Sent A Cryptic Message

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s August 2, 1947, and British South American Airways Flight CS59 is on the last part of a long journey. An Avro Lancastrian is the passenger plane making the flight after taking off from Buenos Aires, Argentina en route to the final destination of Santiago, Chile. But not long before the plane reaches Santiago, the crew sends a baffling radio message. And those are the last words ever heard from Flight CS59.

Flight CS59’s international journey had started on July 29, 1947, when it had taken off from London, U.K. It was a different plane that had made that transatlantic journey to the first stopping off point, Buenos Aires. That flight had been made by an Avro York airliner with the name Star Mist. It was also a British South American Airways (BSAA) aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once in Buenos Aires, a different plane took on the role of completing Flight CS59’s itinerary, an Avro Lancastrian called Star Dust. This final leg involved crossing South America from Buenos Aires in the east to Santiago in the west. It also meant flying across the formidable Andes mountain range, the rocky spine that runs down the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT