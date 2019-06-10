The Strange Mystery Of The Human Feet In Sneakers That Keep Washing Ashore In Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Human feet keep washing ashore in Canada, leading some to believe something sinister is to blame.



In 2007 a little girl was visiting Jedediah Island in British Columbia, Canada, when her vacation took a dark turn. She was on the coast when she found a man’s shoe apparently abandoned on the shore. Innocently, she decided to take a peek inside. But she discovered a sight worthy of a horror movie.

Unbeknown to her, the youngster had stumbled upon the remains of an unfortunate soul. This person’s foot had been left behind in a size 12 sports shoe. Though the incident was undoubtedly enough to scar anyone for life, it was not the last of its kind to occur on the Salish Sea’s shores. And ever since, severed feet have washed up on a regular basis.

Between 2007 and February 2019 a reported total of 20 human feet have came to shore on the coasts of Vancouver in Canada and Washington in the United States. As a result of the grisly mystery, rumors have started to emerge. And these include whispers of a serial killer, extraterrestrial abductions, aviation accidents and natural disasters.

