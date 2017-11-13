In 1985 A TWA Flight Had Just Taken Off From Athens When Two Men Started Acting Suspiciously

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a summer morning in Athens, Greece, and TWA Flight 847 has just taken to the skies. On board, 139 passengers are bound for stops in Italy and the United States. But suddenly two men begin acting strangely, initiating a drama that will captivate the world.

It was the morning of June 14, 1985, when Flight 847 took off from Cairo, Egypt’s capital on the banks of the River Nile. At first, there was nothing out of the ordinary about the journey. And after traveling some 700 miles, the aircraft touched down in Athens, Greece.

In Athens, the crew of Flight 847 disembarked and a new team took their place. Captain John Testrake, a veteran pilot just a few years away from retirement, sat at the controls. Three additional crew members and four flight attendants also joined him for the journey.

