In 1980 This Plane Crashed, Killing Everyone On Board – And The Cause Is Still Shrouded In Mystery

In the skies above Italy, Aerolinee Itavia Flight 870 speeds south over the Tyrrhenian Sea. But before it can land safely in Sicily, something happens. The plane drops out of the air, killing more than 80 people. But what really caused the fatal crash? It’s a mystery that remains unsolved to this day.

On June 27, 1980, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9 twin-engine airliner took off from Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi Airport in northern Italy. A scheduled transit flight, it had been delayed for almost two hours before finally taking off at 8:08 p.m. But although the plane was due to arrive in Palermo, Sicily, later that evening, it would never reach its destination.

When Flight 870 took off from Bologna, there were 77 passengers and four crew members on board. Captain Domenico Gatti and First Officer Enzo Fontana were in the cockpit, while two flight attendants were also present. And at first, everything on the flight seemed to be going to plan.

