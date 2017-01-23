Nearly 500 years ago, a man named Nostradamus claimed to be able to see into the future. And now, conspiracy theorists believe that he predicted the rise of Donald Trump. If they’re right about Nostradamus’ ability to divine the future, then, what happens next could be incredibly bleak.
Michel de Nostredame was born in Provence, France, in December 1503. As a teenager he studied at university in Avignon, although his studies came to an abrupt end when fear of the plague caused the institution to shut its doors.
Consequently, for the next eight years, Nostredame traversed the countryside, learning about herbal medicine as he went. Using this knowledge, then, he began working as an apothecary, handing out remedies to those in need. However, in 1550 Nostredame’s career took a turn for the bizarre. Under the Latinized name Nostradamus, he published an almanac filled with divinations for the year to come.
