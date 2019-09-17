In 2019 a couple named Cory and Jennifer Heinzen bought a beautiful 1736 farmhouse in Rhode Island. But the isolated property had an interesting history behind it… maybe too interesting. And before long, the couple claimed to be witnessing all sorts of bumps in the night. For you see, its previous inhabitants had claimed that their lives had been torn apart by paranormal goings-on.
A Couple Have Bought The Real Conjuring House, And They Claim They’re Being Haunted
From the outside, the farmhouse looks like the ideal home. In fact, Cory told the Lewiston Sun Journal in July 2019 that he and his wife, “immediately fell in love with it. Eight-and-a-half acres, a river in the back and a pond, it’s so serene down there, never mind the story behind the house.”