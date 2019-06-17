In 1990 An Archaeologist Dug Up A Strange Skeleton – And Unraveled A Historic Vampire Panic

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 19th-century New England and the region is in the grips of a worrying epidemic that is capable of consuming entire families. Communities are desperate to put a stop to the widespread affliction. But it continues to gradually suck the life from the bodies of its victims, leaving them as hollow, hacking shells.

In most cases, the only relief for sufferers of this fate was in death. There was simply nothing that doctors of the day could do to end their anguish. As a result, local communities inevitably took matters into their own hands. And with medicine providing no solutions, they looked to the occult for answers and help.

In this climate of desperation, superstition trumped rationality, and thus the New England vampire panic was born. With no explanation behind the epidemic it appeared that something sinister was at play. And according to folklore, when it came to draining the life from their loved ones, the chief suspects were the undead.

