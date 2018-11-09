Inside America’s Most Haunted Hotel – A Place So Spine-chilling That It Inspired The Shining

ADVERTISEMENT

In the shadows of the Rocky Mountains lurks a vast, spectral-white structure. For more a century, strange occurrences have been unsettling those brave enough to stay within its walls. Creaking floorboards, flickering lights, haunting voices – rumor has it the Stanley Hotel is home to a few guests who’ve long overstayed their welcome…

Hidden away in acres of remote Colorado land, the Stanley Hotel has earned itself a rather ominous accolade over the past 100 years. You see, it’s reputed to be the most haunted hotel in America. And even if you don’t believe in the otherworldly residents that many claim roam its corridors, this place has some spooky secrets that might be enough to change your mind.

The hotel’s haunting history began in 1903, when inventor Freelan Oscar Stanley was plagued by a severe case of tuberculosis. Following medical advice, he and his wife Flora headed for Colorado in search of its therapeutic fresh air. Soon bored by rustic rural living, however, they decided to build themselves a grand resort. The couple subsequently opened the Stanley Hotel in 1909 – and, supposedly, never left.

