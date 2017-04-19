This Office Was Supposed To Be Empty, But What Security Cameras Captured Was Seriously Creepy

ADVERTISEMENT

In the dead of night, one office block in the U.K. laid silent and still. But, as security staff looked on, what they captured on their cameras terrified them. One chair shot across the floor, then before they knew it, the whole building was rattling with paranormal activity.

Castlefield House is an office block like any other. The nondescript workplace sits on Liverpool Road in the northern city of Manchester. And, during the day, it’s filled with people working at their desks.

However, each night, the block lies deserted. The only people who remain in the office are the security guards who monitor the corridors and work spaces overnight. Mostly, their job is uneventful. However, one night in 2012 proved to be anything but.

