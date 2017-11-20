20 Terrifying Cursed Items That Actually Exist

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept of anything being cursed is just a load of nonsense, right? Well, maybe not, if the stories of these real-life objects are anything to go by. Indeed, the tales that have followed these items throughout the years are just way too spooky to disregard offhand. So, read on if you dare…

20. The Koh-i-Noor diamond

“Only God, or a woman, can wear it with impunity.” So decrees the curse of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, the words of which can be found in a Hindu text from around the early 14th century. What’s more, it’s been said that the men who once possessed the enormous stone subsequently found their lives blighted with treachery, murder and violence. And perhaps with this in mind, the Koh-i-Noor has only been worn by women after the British royal family acquired the diamond in the 19th century.

19. James Dean’s car

Rebel Without a Cause actor James Dean met an untimely end in 1955 after crashing his beloved Porsche 550 Spyder, once dubbed “Little Bastard.” But he isn’t the only one to have suffered at the hands of the cursed car. Indeed, others have also been injured or killed while driving in vehicles that contained parts from Little Bastard’s wreck. A warehouse storing Little Bastard even once burned down, although bizarrely there was no harm done to the Porsche itself. It’s perhaps for the best, then, that the car hasn’t been seen for more than five decades.

