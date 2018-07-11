There’s Compelling Evidence Werewolves Have Been Terrorizing A Tiny Corner Of England For 40 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannock Chase is an area of outstanding natural beauty in the West Midlands of the U.K. The district is also mainly renowned for its dense forests and the remains of an Iron Age fort. In recent times, however, the locality has added another – altogether more supernatural – string to its bow.

How? Well, over the past few decades, Cannock Chase has become infamous as being something of a paranormal focal point. From UFOs to a female ghost, some locals have reportedly been witness to some very unusual phenomena. The alleged sightings of at least one werewolf in the area, however, are perhaps the most frightening to hear about.

Still, there’s said to be a plethora of mysterious, unexplained creatures in the U.K. From the Beast of Bodmin Moor – a big cat supposedly roaming an area of Cornwall – to Scotland’s very own aquatic behemoth, the Loch Ness Monster, there are several unusual beings apparently lurking in the country’s darkest, oldest corners.

