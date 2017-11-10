One Week After This 18-Year-Old Went Missing, Police Saw CCTV Footage Of Her Leaving A Bar With A Stranger

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the early hours of the morning, but Hannah Graham’s night is still young. En route to yet another party, she texts her friends to tell them that she’s lost her way. Then, she disappears into the night. And six days later, some startling footage comes to light.

Graham was born on February 25, 1996, in Reading, a town in Berkshire, England. When she was young, her father John got a job with the World Bank in Washington, D.C., so the family relocated to the United States. And there she began attending West Potomac High School in Virginia.

According to those who knew her, Graham was a thoughtful and responsible student. Her hobbies included skiing and playing the saxophone, and she wasn’t considered the sort of young woman who was likely to go off the rails. After graduating in 2013, she subsequently enrolled at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA.

