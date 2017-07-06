In a high-tech laboratory in Nashville, Tennessee, a team of paleontologists pores over a virtual simulation. Fascinated, they watch as the computer recreates a process that first took place millions of years ago. Will they finally learn the truth about an organism so strange it defies our understanding of evolution itself?
Ever since the early 19th century, scientists and biologists have used tree-like diagrams to depict the relationships between different forms of life on earth. However, it wasn’t until Charles Darwin published On the Origin of Species in 1859 that the idea really began to gain widespread popularity.
Darwin’s seminal work put forward the concept of a “Tree of Life” – a model used to explain his theory of evolution. In it, he used branches and twigs to illustrate how organisms shared a common ancestry. And although science has changed a lot since Darwin’s time, the concept of the Tree of Life is still used by scientists today.
-
Paleontologists Uncover a 500 Million-Year-Old Fossil That May Rewrite The Tree Of Life
-
When This Woman Heard Tiny Cries Coming From A Sewer, She Squeezed Inside To Take A Closer Look
-
This Man Was Cutting Into His Kitchen Ceiling When He Discovered A Hidden Purse
-
Moments After This Mom Heard Her Baby’s Heartbeat, Doctors Told Her She Had To Have An Abortion
-
When Investigators Raided A Suspicious House, They Found A Secret Room Filled With Disturbing Relics
-
When This Traveler Went To Bed In His Hotel Room, He Found A Strange Note Between The Sheets
-
After Mom’s Teenage Son Tragically Passed Away, This Gang Of Burly Bikers Turned Up At His Funeral
-
When A Jealous Woman Approached This 12-Year-Old, What Security Cameras Caught Was Truly Revolting
-
Amid A Whirlwind Of Rumors, Tim Allen Was Blindsided By This Crushing News
-
This Woman Was Enjoying A Family Dinner - Until The Waiter Overheard Something Troubling
-
This Mom Went In For A Routine C-Section – But When She Saw Her Baby She Yelled, “Oh My Gosh!”
-
Here’s Exactly How Filthy Rich Your Favorite TV Presenters Are