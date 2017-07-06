Paleontologists Uncover a 500 Million-Year-Old Fossil That May Rewrite The Tree Of Life

ADVERTISEMENT

In a high-tech laboratory in Nashville, Tennessee, a team of paleontologists pores over a virtual simulation. Fascinated, they watch as the computer recreates a process that first took place millions of years ago. Will they finally learn the truth about an organism so strange it defies our understanding of evolution itself?

Ever since the early 19th century, scientists and biologists have used tree-like diagrams to depict the relationships between different forms of life on earth. However, it wasn’t until Charles Darwin published On the Origin of Species in 1859 that the idea really began to gain widespread popularity.

Darwin’s seminal work put forward the concept of a “Tree of Life” – a model used to explain his theory of evolution. In it, he used branches and twigs to illustrate how organisms shared a common ancestry. And although science has changed a lot since Darwin’s time, the concept of the Tree of Life is still used by scientists today.

