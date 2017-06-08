People Traveled From All Over To See This Little Girl – For A Reason That Today Is Unthinkable

ADVERTISEMENT

In a busy Belgian zoo, a crowd of eager onlookers strains to see over a wooden fence. Inside the enclosure, a popular exhibit wanders listlessly around. However, this isn’t a mighty elephant or a towering giraffe. Instead, the occupant of this attraction is one of the last examples of a truly shocking trend.

Although the idea of exhibiting people for money may seem abhorrent today, the concept of human zoos has existed since at least the 16th century. Back then, Cardinal Ippolito de’ Medici was known for having an assortment of human beings of various races on display in the Vatican, alongside his menagerie of animals.

Three centuries later, the showman P.T. Barnum made a name for himself by exhibiting humans who were suffering from rare genetic conditions. What’s more, over the years this bizarre trend grew in popularity. Indeed, by the 1870s it was common for people in many Western nations to gather and ogle humans of other races from around the world.

