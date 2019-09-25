20 Little-Known Facts About Teddy Roosevelt That Prove He Was Totally Hardcore

To say that Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt was a fascinating and hard-bitten character hardly does him justice. He was a man who truly lived life to the full until his untimely death at the age of 60. Roosevelt was America’s 26th president from 1901 to 1909 and first took charge when William McKinley died in office. Throughout his political career Roosevelt made political capital out of an action-man persona. This image-building included spells as a cowboy, time in armed combat and a spot of mountaineering.