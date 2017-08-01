20 Years On From Her Tragic Death, William And Harry Have Opened Up In A Moving Tribute To Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of Diana, Princess of Wales, sent shockwaves reverberating around the world. Yet her untimely passing affected none more than her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Once the two boys grew into men, they set about ensuring their mother would be remembered by often speaking about her life and legacy. However, they tended to remain reticent about the more personal details, explaining that Diana was an excellent mother but never quite going into their thoughts and feelings about the time leading up to her death. Now, 20 years on, a new tribute has changed all that.

Even people who disapproved of Diana struggled to find a bad word to say about her parenting. Both before and after her divorce from Prince Charles, Diana was a caring and deeply attentive mother. She refused to kowtow to royal demands about how her sons were to be raised, and even took them to school by herself as often as she could.

ADVERTISEMENT

William and Harry had as normal a childhood as was possible within the confines of royal family protocol. But, sadly, it all came to an end on August 31, 1997. That fateful night, Diana was killed in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and her driver Henri Paul – later found to have alcohol in his system – also died.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT