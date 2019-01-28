40 Sharpshootin’ Facts About The Legendary Wild West Lawman Wyatt Earp

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyatt Earp’s very name conjures up images of the Wild West, with its narrow-eyed gunslingers, claim jumpers and honky-tonk saloons. From the murderous shoot-out at the O.K. Corral to the desperate days of the Klondike gold rush, Earp was involved in many of the events that shaped the mythology and reality of the Wild West. Here, we find out 40 fascinating facts about the man.

40. Lots of little Earps

Wyatt Berry Stapp Earp was born in Monmouth, Illinois, on March 19, 1848. He was the fourth arrival in a family that went on to have eight children in total. His father was Nicholas Porter Earp and his mother was Virginia Ann Cooksey. Earp also had an older half-brother, the product of his father’s first marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

39. Named after a military man

The infant Wyatt was named after a man his father must have admired, Captain Wyatt Berry Stapp. Captain Stapp was in command of the 2nd Company Illinois Mounted Volunteers, a unit which fought in the Mexican-American War. Earp’s father served as a sergeant in Stapp’s regiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT