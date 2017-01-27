ADVERTISEMENT

A’Layah Robinson is certainly not your typical child. Not only is she adorable, but the six-year-old also has an incredible passion to help people. And it’s a passion that recently caught the attention of national media.

Little A’Layah didn’t have the easiest start in life. Because her birth mother was a drug addict, she was placed in foster homes from a young age. And in an interview with News Channel 4 she described the experience as, “Not very fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The little girl was later adopted by the Robinson family in Oklahoma. And while A’Layah had found herself a family at long last, in return the Robinsons were quickly realizing just how special she was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT