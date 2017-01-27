A’Layah Robinson is certainly not your typical child. Not only is she adorable, but the six-year-old also has an incredible passion to help people. And it’s a passion that recently caught the attention of national media.
Little A’Layah didn’t have the easiest start in life. Because her birth mother was a drug addict, she was placed in foster homes from a young age. And in an interview with News Channel 4 she described the experience as, “Not very fun.”
The little girl was later adopted by the Robinson family in Oklahoma. And while A’Layah had found herself a family at long last, in return the Robinsons were quickly realizing just how special she was.
Strangers Who Met Their Exact Doubles In Unexpected Situations
When An Avalanche Struck A Hotel In Italy, Rescuers Feared The Worst. Then They Heard 3 Faint Cries…
This Mom-Of-5 Adopted 3 Kids From Her Dying Neighbor – And Was Rewarded In The Most Tear-Jerking Way
20 NFL Stars Who Lost Their Millions To Bad Decisions
20 Ridiculous Things That You’d Only Ever See In Russia
20 Ways Joe Biden Made The Vice Presidency Cool Again
When Police Raided This Indonesian Man’s Home, They Seized 2 White Boxes Of Living, Breathing Cargo
When Dad Noticed The Family Dog Behaving Oddly, He Knew Exactly What It Meant For His Dying Son
These Japanese Hunters Rounded Up Hundreds Of Dolphins In A Cove, And It Didn’t Have A Happy Ending
After This New Mom Shared A Photo With Her Baby, Her Followers Realized Something Was Very Wrong
This Single Mom Revealed Her Heartbreaking Story To A Coworker – But He Wasn’t Who She Thought He Was
20 Awkward Photos Of Donald And Ivanka Trump That’ll Make You Cringe All Over