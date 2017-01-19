Yazemeenah Rossi is a model and visual artist living in a guesthouse by the sea in Malibu, California. Although she was born in mainland France, she grew up on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.
While her beauty is striking, the most remarkable thing about Rossi is her age. Hard though it is to believe, she is 61 years old. She’s still modeling and says she plans to remain in the business for the rest of her life.
Though Rossi’s hair color suits her perfectly now, it first started to turn grey when she was just ten years old. Later, she met resistance from model agencies when she told them she didn’t want to dye it.
