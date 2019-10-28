After George Washington’s Mysterious Death, The British Revealed Their True Feelings About Him

It was George Washington’s last day. The great man had fallen ill just 24 hours earlier on December 13, 1799, with what at first appeared to be nothing more than a cold and sore throat. But a bevy of doctors struggled to halt the increasing severity of his symptoms, which now included breathing difficulties. Death came with unexpected speed, and Washington was gone at the age of 67. What was truly surprising, though, was the reaction of his old enemy, the British.

