5 Years After His Wife Tragically Died, He Found The Perfect Replacement For Her In Their Photos

Picture the scene: a carefree, attractive Brazilian couple strike a series of playful poses for a memorable set of professionally taken photographs, just one week before their wedding in 2009. Fast-forward eight years, and one of them is missing, but the pictures have proven to be enduring images — continuing to live on in a way that no-one could have expected.

Rafael del Col, a 37-year-old man from the city of Maringa in southern Brazil, was fortunate to marry the love of his life, Tatiane Valques. But, sadly, the couple were only able to enjoy four years of married life together.

In 2013 the 27-year-old Tatiane was tragically killed in a serious road accident, leaving heartbroken del Col a grieving widower, and their baby girl, Raisa — who was yet to turn one — motherless.

